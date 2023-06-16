Bigg Boss OTT 2: Step Inside The House - It's All Things OTT

A glimpse of the house.(courtesy: YouTube)

Ahead of the grand premiere of the television realty show Bigg Boss OTT 2, the makers gave a glimpse of the house in a video that was posted on YouTube on Thursday. Jio Cinema, on which the show will premiere, posted inside pictures of the house. The video begins with glimpses of the garden, where there is a huge tree and a swimming pool on the side. It boasts of a huge Bigg Boss eye (the show's logo). There are also glimpses of the living room, which is full of shades of pink. There's a corner with graphic paintings. The video then takes us to the kitchen and the dining area. The bedroom is full of vibrant bedding and the bathroom is painted in shades of green and orange.

The video was posted by Jio Cinema's official YouTube channel. The caption on the video read, "The much awaited House Reveal is here. Take a peek inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house now."

Check out the video here:

Sharing the teaser of the show, featuring the show's host Salman Khan, the makers wrote, "Everyone's favourite Salman Khan is all set to bring back India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT. Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap. Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop. BB OTT2 on Jio Cinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2."

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT Hindi was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The winner was Divya Agarwal.