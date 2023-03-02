Divya Agarwal Calls Break Up With Varun Sood 'Bitter': 'Toughest Phase Of My Life'

Divya Agarwal shared this picture. (courtesy: divyaagarwal_official)

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, who parted ways a year ago, have been the talk of the town owing to their break up. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress called her break up with Varun "bitter" and revealed that it was the "toughest phase" of her life. She also questioned her ex-boyfriend Varun responding to a question on whether he cheated on the actress. "I don't understand why a person has to respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his upcoming show. Varun could have avoided the question. It has been a year since our break up, but people continue to ask questions and one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now," ETimes quoted Divya saying.

Divya Agarwal also responded to Varun Sood's sister Akshita's allegations about not returning their ancestral jewellery. She said, "They have been asking my manager about the gifts since many days. During our three-year courtship, there were many gifts and cards exchanged, one does not keep a count of all that. Now, even after I returned the jewellery, the phone calls to my manager haven't stopped! I am tired of arguing over Twitter."

Calling her break up with Varun Sood "bitter," Divya added, "From losing a parent to a bitter break up, this has been the toughest phase of my life. There was a reason I decided to break up. Why are people asking about things like infidelity now?"

When asked if this controversy affected her relationship with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar, to this, Divya replied, "My relationship is one of the most stable things in my life. At the end of the day, when I start to discuss or explain these things to Apurva, he drops the topic and suggests we go out. He has been extremely patient and supportive and doesn't want to know about this. I am thankful that I have him and I would want people to stop bringing up the past."

Divya Agarwal announced her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar last year in December.