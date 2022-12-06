Bigg Boss Winner Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged To Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal with fiance. (courtesy: divyaagarwal_official)

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. She announced the big news in her latest Instagram entry on Tuesday. She shared a series of photos with her fiance and she captioned the post: "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha." Divya's Instafam congratulated her in the comments section of her post. Actress Pavitra Punia commented: "Oh my God.. oh my goddddd oh my goddddddd yessssss you guys sooooooooo happyyyyy. Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij and actor Esha Gupta also congratulated the couple.

See the post shared by Divya Agarwal here:

Divya Agarwal was previously dating actor and VJ Varun Sood. Divya announced her break up with Varun in an extensive post. She also wrote in her Instagram story: "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends." An excerpt from her post read: "No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision."

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. Varun Sood also featured as a contestant in MTV Roadies X2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.