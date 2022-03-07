Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Announces Break-Up With Varun Sood: 'Will Always Be Good Friends'

Highlights
- They were dating for over 4 years
- "I want to breathe and live for myself," she wrote
- "I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life," she added
Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announced that she has broken-up with her boyfriend Varun Sood in an Instagram post on Sunday. In an Instagram story, she wrote: "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends." This is what her extensive post read, "Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when the self love starts declining ? No, I don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me... I feel worked up .. and that's okay... I want to breathe and live for myself... That's okay! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to."
She added in her post, "No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision."
Read Divya Agarwal's post here:
This is what she posted on her Instagram story:
Before Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. Varun Sood also featured as a contestant in MTV Roadies X2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is also a VJ.