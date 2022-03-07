Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Announces Break-Up With Varun Sood: 'Will Always Be Good Friends'

Divya Agarwal with Varun Sood. (courtesy: varunsood12)

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announced that she has broken-up with her boyfriend Varun Sood in an Instagram post on Sunday. In an Instagram story, she wrote: "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends." This is what her extensive post read, "Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when the self love starts declining ? No, I don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me... I feel worked up .. and that's okay... I want to breathe and live for myself... That's okay! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to."

She added in her post, "No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision."

Read Divya Agarwal's post here:

This is what she posted on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Divya Agarwal's Instagram story.

Before Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. Varun Sood also featured as a contestant in MTV Roadies X2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is also a VJ.