Divya Agarwal Dismisses Rumours Of Divorce From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar: 'It's Funny How People See...'

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal married restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in February this year. The TV star deleted multiple Instagram posts, among them are also photos from her wedding. Divya's deleted posts sparked rumours that the couple are getting divorced. Divya addressed the ongoing rumours in an Instagram story and she wrote, "I made no noise. I made no comments or stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now - the babies or divorce... None of it is happening."

Divya added in her post, "In reality, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after, and by God's grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me."

Read Divya Agarwal's statement here:

Divya Agarwal got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar in December 2022 and the two got married in February this year. Divya Agarwal appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. She also won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. She has also featured in the web-series Cartel, Abhay to name a few. She also hosted the show MTV Ace the Quarantine.