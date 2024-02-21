Bigg Boss OTT 1 Winner Divya Agarwal Marries Apurva Padgaokar. See Dreamy Wedding Pics

Actress Divya Agarwal married her boyfriend Apurva Padgaokar in a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony on Tuesday. The wedding, which took place in Mumbai, was an intimate affair. Hours after the wedding, Divya and Apurva treated her social media followers to lovely pictures from her wedding. In the pictures, the Bigg Boss OTT winner for season 1 and Apurva can be seen looking gorgeous in matching bridal trousseau. Both wore Mundavalya as per Marathi customs. They captioned the post, "From this moment on, our love story continues." Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from their fans, friends and loved ones on social media. From Divya's Abhay 3 co-star Tanuj Virwani to Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, many extended best wishes to the newlyweds.

Take a look at their dreamy wedding pictures below:

Divya Agarwal's wedding preparations kickstarted on February 18 starting with a sangeet ceremony followed by mehendi on the 19th. The pheras took place on February 20.

The couple hosted a cocktail party for their friends and colleagues on Sunday night. Divya wore a pastel-coloured shimmery outfit while Apurva suited up. They happily posed for the shutterbugs. The guest list included Eijaz Khan, Terence Lewis, Nikki Tamboli, Akash Choudhary and Nibedita Pal, Mohit Hiranandani and his wife, Suyyash Rai.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar got engaged in December 2022. Divya shared a series of photos with her fiance and she captioned the post: "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha." Take a look:

Divya Agarwal was previously dating actor and VJ Varun Sood. Divya Agarwal appeared on reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10, Ace of Space 1. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2.