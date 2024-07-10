Divya Agarwal Accused Of Not Paying Her Broker. The Internet: 'Unacceptable And Beyond Shameful'

Divya Agarwal shared this image. (courtesy: divyaagarwal_official)

Popular real estate consultant Rafique Merchant recently revealed that Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 winner Divya Agarwal and her husband Apurva Padgaonkar have not paid him the brokerage fee for the flat he sold to them. He shared a video on his Instagram story and expressed his disappointment for the same. As soon as the video went viral, the Internet users grilled the couple and asked her to return the broker's money. A user wrote, "Shameful. These celebs should be ashamed of doing this."

Another one commented, "If you call yourself a celeb then behave like one. Don't use these cheap tricks to keep someone's hard-earned money." "Beyond Shameful, unaccepatable and cheap. Please return his money," wrote another one. A user wrote, "She should learn a lesson from this and never do such things again in life."

Broker and Instagram influencer Rafique Merchant goes public against non-payment of brokerage by Big Boss participant Divya Agarwal.

I'm not an admirer of most brokers but if the terms of a deal are set - buyers and sellers must abide by it. No excuses. pic.twitter.com/aNPLOiFSbj — Vishal Bhargava (@VishalBhargava5) July 9, 2024

In the video, Rafique Merchant can be heard saying, "Divya Agarwal, please meri brokerage release kar do. Mera 1%, mera haq mujhe adda kar do. Meine aapko Lodha Bel Air mein flat bechke de diya. Aap raazi-khushi se meeting mein aaye, registration mein aaye. Uske baad aapne phone uthana band kar diya aur block kar diya. Messages, DMs, sab block kar diya. Please aise kyun kar rahe ho? (Divya Agarwal, please release my brokerage fee. My 1%, my right, please give it to me. I sold you a flat in Lodha Bel Air. You came to the meeting and registered happily. After that, you stopped answering my calls and blocked me. Messages, DMs, everything is blocked. Why are you doing this?)"

He added, "Apurva Padgaonkar, you are a well-known celebrity and a famous businessman. Aap bhi aise kyu kar rahe ho. Humare haqq ko kyu dabba rahe ho? Kahin bhi maaro, par humare pet par laat mat maaro. Please mera 1% brokerage release kar do. Aapne bola ki aapne jab kharida aur bech diya, aapko kuch fayda nahi hua, nuksaan hua. Toh hum kya karein? (Apurva Padgaonkar, you are a well-known celebrity and a famous businessman. Why are you doing this too? Why are you suppressing our rights? Hit us anywhere, but don't kick us in the stomach. Please release my 1% brokerage fee. You said that when you bought and sold, you didn't make any profit, you incurred a loss. So what should we do?)"

He continued, "Jab aapko kharidna tha, humne dilwa diya, aapko jab bechna tha, humne bikwa diya, aur rent par bhi karwa diya tha. Lekin please, humara haqq humko de do aur 1% brokerage release kar do. Aap itne bade celebrity hoke aise kaise kar sakte ho? (When you wanted to buy, we helped you. When you wanted to sell, we helped you sell, and we even helped you rent it out. But please, give us our right and release the 1% brokerage fee. How can you do this being such big celebrities?)"

"Mein request karta hu Divya aur Apurva ke friends ko ki unke samajiye, ki humne aapne kaam kar diya hai. Lekin unhone brokerage release nahin ki hai. Humari koi galti nahin hai. Please release my brokerage (I request Divya and Apurva's friends to make them understand that we did our job. But they haven't released the brokerage fee. It's not our fault. Please release my brokerage)", concluded the broker.

On the work front, Divya Agarwal has appeared in Cartel, Puncch Beat, Abhay and Fuh Se Fantasy. Divya was also the winner of Ace of Space 1, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10.