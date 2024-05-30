Divya Agarwal On Deleting Several Instagram Posts, Including Wedding Pics: 'Have Even Shut Down My PR For Now'

Divya Agarwal shared this image. (courtesy: divyaagarwal_official)

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has been featuring in headlines after she deleted over 2000 photos from Instagram, including her wedding pictures with husband Apurva Padgaonkar. After dismissing divorce rumours in a recent statement, Divya Agarwal, in an interview with Hindustan Times said, "Ab shaadi hogayi sab hogaya and that one part of my life is going really well, I don't want to talk or explore more about it. Our four minute wedding video is getting edited, mai soch hi rahi thi kab upload karun (I am thinking when to upload it)."

Speaking about the decision to delete the photos from Instagram, Divya Agarwal told Hindustan Times, "I was looking at my profile from a third person's POV and it never came across as I am an actor. It was all so mixed up with my brand shoots, friends, family, wedding and everything else. It was like 2500 posts and I deleted all of them myself one by one and it took me five hours to do that. I even removed my middle name, which was my dad and mum's combination, I just kept it as Divya Agarwal as that's how I wanted people to see me."

The reality TV star added, "By the end of it, I felt so good, it looked so clean and I could only see my work. For people like us in the entertainment industry, it is good to keep your work on display to show the kind of work we do. It was a professional call, I was just filtering my social media to highlight my work. I have even shut down my PR for now because I want to go low and just work on my craft. I want to come back with a bang so that people would know me as 'Actor Divya Agarwal'."

Divya Agarwal got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar in December 2022 and the two got married in February this year. Divya Agarwal appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla. She also won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. She has also featured in the web-series Cartel, Abhay to name a few. She also hosted the show MTV Ace the Quarantine.