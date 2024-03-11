Varun Sood's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Girlfriend Namrata Sheth: 'You Are Incredibly Special'

Varun Sood shared this image on his Instagram story.

Karmma Calling co-stars Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth are rumoured to be dating and their recent Instagram exchange fuelled the relationship rumours. On Monday (March 11), Namrata Sheth turned a year older. On the special occasion, her rumoured boyfriend Varun Sood went all out to make it memorable. Sharing a photo on his Instagram Story, Varun Sood can be seen gazing affectionately at Namrata Sheth. Varun Sood sported a bottle green coloured kurta with golden detailing and black pyjama pants, while Namrata Sheth paired her green satin saree with a golden shimmery tie-knot blouse. Alongside the picture, Varun wrote a heartfelt message, "Happy birthday Namrata Sheth. You are incredibly special. Don't let anyone change anything about you. Have a beautiful year."

Earlier, Namrata Sheth had praised her co-star Varun Sood's camaraderie and shed light on their off-screen bond. Describing their friendship, Namrata Sheth mentioned, "There was never a moment where we were not laughing, joking, or making fun of something or the other." She also spoke about their seamless rapport and praised Varun's supportive nature. She also added that it was easy to do scenes with him.

The rumours of their romance began after a source close to both Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth told Pinkvilla that they are indeed "dating". As per the source, their relationship blossomed during the shoot, with their chemistry even being noticed by those around them. The sourced added, “Varun and Namrata really hit it off very well during the shoot of Karmma Calling. They have been close to each other ever since. They are love interests to each other in the series, but off camera people use to tease them since we all think there is a spark between them. They used to chill together between shots and eat meals together."