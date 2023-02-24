What Divya Agarwal Tweeted After Ex-Boyfriend Varun Sood's Sister Claimed Jewellery Wasn't Returned

Divya Agarwal shared this image. (courtesy: divyaagarwal_official)

TV stars Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal, almost a year after their break up, are trending once again. It all started after Varun Sood's sister Akshita Sood alleged that Divya has not returned their family's ancestral jewelry. The tweets posted by Akshita have been deleted but Divya Agarwal has replied in a series of tweets, nonetheless. The Bigg Boss OTT winner shared a picture, without naming or mentioning anyone in her tweets and she simply wrote: "Giving back the "jewellery". She added an LOL emoji, which was followed by her posting another picture of chocolates, captioned, "With some kisses."

Divya Agarwal wrote in her tweet: "Omg not just that Take it all! It was anyway about give and take... but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals." In an accompanying tweet, Divya Agarwal addressed the trolls, who called her "gold digger," and she wrote: "You know people? Enough of it... Dragging my father into this trolling for what? No I don't want this... It's not funny not peaceful for me... I don't feel right about it...gold digger really? I'm a super self made woman and no one can take that away."

See the series of tweets posted by Divya Agarwal here:

You know people ? Enough of it.. dragging my father into this trolling for what ?? No I don't want this.. it's not funny not peaceful for me.. I don't feel right about it.. gold digger really ? I'm a super self made woman and no one can take that away — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Omg not just that

Take it all !! it was anyway about give and take.. but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals ! #popxo — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 22, 2023

Giving back the "jewellery" pic.twitter.com/rHPGJ3J2AJ — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

With some kisses pic.twitter.com/IStB6pJ19y — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Earlier this week, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal started trending after the former was asked during a Twitter AMA session, "Why you cheated Divya?" (sic). He replied, "I didn't bro."

I didn't bro — Varun Sood (@VSood12) February 19, 2023

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla and they broke-up in 2022 after dating for a couple of years. They announced their break-up in their respective Instagram stories last year. Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in December, last year.