Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri Reveals Her Ex-Boyfriend Paras Chhabra And She 'Never Had Closure'

The first Weekend Ka Vaar session with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2 has left quite an impact on contestants. Akanksha Puri, who was scolded by the superstar for her actions in the first week, has once again grabbed eyeballs. Reason? Her latest conversation with Lebanese-born model Jad Hadid. It all started when Salman Khan shared with the housemates a conversation Akanksha had with Avinash Sachdev. In it, Akanksha expressed that she was uncomfortable with Jad Hadid's touch. Now, in the latest episode, Akanksha is seen discussing the issue with the model in an attempt to resolve the matter. As part of the conversation, the actress shared insights about her past relationship with reality TV star and actor Paras Chhabra.

Speaking about her previous relationship with Paras Chhabra, Akanksha Puri confessed that she was “scared of the consequences” of relationships being formed in the public eye. “I told you I had a past on this show[Bigg Boss] itself. I was not the participant. Somebody else [Paras], who I was with at that time, was on the show. And we never broke up. When he came on the show, he started liking someone else from the first day. We never had closure. But obviously, there were some things that he said to demean me and disrespect me. A lot of things he said on national television were really not good. Since that day, till today I've not been in a relationship because I get scared of relationships becoming an issue on television.”

Akanksha Puri also proceeds to tell Jad Hadid that she is not comfortable with hugging people. However, Jad is quick to remind her that she had hugged Abhishek Malhan. To this, the actress said quite vaguely that when there is a “liking”, she gets tensed and is “restricted.”

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Akanksha Puri was pulled up for “spreading rumours” against fellow contestant Bebika Dhruve. Salman Khan asked Akanksha Puri while she was questioning Bebika's sanity and calling her “dangerous.”

You can watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema.