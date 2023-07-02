Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Schools Jad Hadid, Calls His Behavior 'Offensive'

Still from a video shared by Jio Cinema. (courtesy: officialjiocinema)

The latestWeekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT episode was explosive, to say the least. Salman Khan left no stone unturned to pull up the contestants for their erroneous ways over the past few days. In particular, the superstar chastised Lebanese-born model Jad Hadid for his bad behaviour in the house. Salman Khan revealed that the production team ofBigg Boss OTT 2 had to edit out a clip of the model showing his butt to fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve. It all started when Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid were having a conversation and Bebika interrupted the model. When Jad Hadid referred to Bebika as “this girl", a fight started between the two. Bebika went on to call him “fake” following which he flashed his butt, enraging fellow contestants. Bebika even said that she would not stay in the house if Jad continues to be a part of the game.

Addressing the issue, Salman Khan said, “Try this in Abu Dhabi, try this in the GCC belt, try this in Saudi Arabia." To this, Jad Hadid replied, "Sir, it was a mistake. I admit it." However, Salman continued, "When did you say it was a mistake? Right now?"

Jad Hadid added, "No no no. I said it straight away but she (Bebika) wasn't in a mood that I could approach her."

Salman Khan further said, “A lot of people may not find anything wrong with what you did. But a lot of people may find it offensive. India is a very conservative country... It's also a very forgiving country. We all have been forgiven by the people of this country a million times. And you? They loved you. The way you were, even though they did not understand the language, they loved you... till these two incidents. Leave aside the kiss incident, this is the bummer."

To this, Jad Hadid said, "I take full blame. I apologise to you, to India, to every member of this house. I am extremely sorry, what I did was unforgivable and it was a huge mistake. And I swear to my daughter's life, I am extremely sorry."

A surprised Salman Khan him, "You have a daughter? How old is she?" Jad said, "Four and a half."

"Then you understand what I am saying to you. For her, you shouldn't have done this," Salman Khan said. As the episode concluded, Jad Hadid burst into tears.

You can watch a glimpse of the interaction here:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 can be streamed on Jio Cinema.