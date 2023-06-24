Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Bebika Dhurve Is Trending. The Reason...

Instagrammed by Bebika. (Courtesy: Bebika Dhurve)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve recently spoke about Salman Khan's love life on the show. Bebika, who is an astrologer, claimed that the actor was “betrayed in love.” Bebika told her housemate Manisha Rani that “Salman Khan is a very kind and soft person from the inside. The actor puts himself forward as a workaholic and practical person but that's not the case.” As per Bebika, “Salman Khan is ambitious and he possesses fabulous business skills." Talking about the kind of wife Salman Khan is looking for, she claimed, “The actor wants someone who can take care of his parents and take care of the house.”

Salman Khan, who appeared on the show Aap ki Adalat, last month, spoke about his marriage plans and said that he has been “unlucky in love”. On the million-dollar question “When will Salman Khan get married?”, the actor said, “It's all in God's hand now.”

Salman Khan also said that he wanted to have kids but the law doesn't support it. "Abhi main kya bolu woh toh plan toh tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, but bachay ka tha. Lekin ab law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare [I had plans. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, but for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it's not possible. Now, let us see what can be done],” he said

He added, ““Bachchon ka bada shauk hai mujhe. I love kids. Lekin bacha jab aate hai toh unki maa bhi aati hai [humour expression]. Maa unke liye bahut acchi hai, lekin hamare ghar mein maa hi maa padi hai sir. Humare paas pura zila hai, pura gaon hai. Woh unka accha khayal rakh lengi. Lekin uski maa, meri patni hogi [I am very fond of children. But with kids, their mother will also come. A mother is good for them but we have a lot of mothers at home. But my kid's real mother will also be my wife]." He added, “If my kids are born in the next 4-5 years, I will still have time to play with them for the next 20-25 years.”