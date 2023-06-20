Viral: Salman Khan, Aamir, Sunny Deol With Dharmendra And Anupam Kher - See 'Class Of 90s'

Anupam Kher posted this image. (Courtesy: Anupam Kher)

It's definitely one of those rare moments when you find Dharmendra, Anupam Kher and Salman Khan in one frame. The Khans, The Deols and Anupam Kher treated us to one such grand frame from the reception of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The frame features Dharmendra, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and Sunny Deol. In case you are missing Bobby Deol, he was the man behind the lens. The younger Deol captured the men across generations together.

Anupam Kher posted this frame on his Instagram account yesterday. Apart from this blockbuster frame, he posted another picture, where he was accompanied by Aamir and Sunny. Anupam wrote in the caption, "Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed..... Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol!"

Take a look at the picture:

Actor Mahima Chaudhry reacted to the picture and wrote 'True' in the comment section.

Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. The Deols had a gala time for the last couple of days as the family reunited to celebrate the wedding. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Dhillon and other celebs attended the wedding. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra danced their hearts out during various wedding festivities. Ranveer Singh also shook a leg with the Deols, adding glitz and glamour to the party.