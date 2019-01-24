Bigg Boss Alumnus Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter Because of 'Fans Trying To Control' Her

Shilpa Shinde on the sets of Bigg Boss 12. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Shilpa Shinde said that her "fans became too demanding" "For me, social media is where you can raise your voice," said Shilpa Shilpa said negative comments were the least of her worries

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who recently quit Twitter, told SpotboyE that she took she decision because she thought her fans were "trying to control her" on social media. Shilpa Shinde, who still has active Instagram and Facebook accounts (both verified), added that she won't ever return to Twitter. "For me, social media is... where you can raise your voice (and) share your opinion... But the moment we come up with an opinion or try to keep a point, fans come to correct you... My own fans were trying to control me which I didn't like at all," said Shilpa Shinde, who is best known for her role in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Shilpa Shinde became a household name after starring in television show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She trended for days after she quit the show and accused the producers of mental harassment. The producers in turn accused of violating the contract. After a brief hiatus, she featured on reality show Bigg Boss 11, where she came face-to-face with Vikas Gupta, one of the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Their fights on the show were legendary and filled up several gossip columns until and after the show aired.

After winning Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa frequently engaged in a Twitter battle with co-contestant Hina Khan. Recently, she was trolled for suggesting that Bigg Boss 12 contestant Sreesanth should not have been asked to wash utensils. But negative comments on social media were the least of her worries.

"I don't even read such comments. But if my own fans have turned so demanding that it was becoming difficult for me to keep them happy because for the time being you can reply them as and when needed or put pictures as per their request. But if such demands keep pouring in you start feeling suffocated," Shilpa told SpotboyE.

Shilpa Shinde has featured in shows like Amrapali, Sanjeevani and Chidiya Ghar before Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.