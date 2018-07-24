'Wasn't Hina Khan The Komolika Of Bigg Boss 11?' Shilpa Shinde On Actress' Reported Role In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11 (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)

Is Hina Khan playing Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2? Well, that's not confirmed yet. However, when Hina's Bigg Boss 11 colleague Shilpa Shinde was asked the same, she quipped, "Wasn't she the Komolika of Bigg Boss 11 already?," reports The Times Of India. Kasautii Zindagii Kay, headlined by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan, makes a comeback on television soon. Erica Fernandes of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi plays Prerna in the upcoming show while the rest of the cast hasn't been finalised as of yet. "Well, she is a good actress and playing a negative role shouldn't be difficult for her. So yes, she will essay the role well. Comedy was difficult for her but otherwise she is good," Shilpa told TOI.

Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was the prime antagonist of the show.

"Talks have reached an advanced stage and the makers are keen on roping in Hina for the part. She is expected to sign on the dotted line soon," a source close to the project had told Bombay Times. Before Hina, actress Madhurima Tuli's name had cropped up for reportedly playing Komolika.

And, Ekta Kapoor tweeted these:

So much speculation on who is komolika ! Just that she will b totally diff than d earlier one ! Smarter less OTT as fierce just less obvious ! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 13, 2018

So d actor will have to look v innocent ! Child like face n unbelievably sharp hoping to give this antagonist a complete reboot! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, the teaser of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2also released over the weekend.

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde (the winner of Bigg Boss 11) were the two strongest competitors on the show. They were involved in several fights with each other during their stint. Their friendship stayed for a few weeks towards the end of the show.