Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde Rebuked By The Internet For Saying Sreesanth Is Above Washing Dishes

Shilpa Shinde shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: shilpa_shinde_official)

Highlights "Sorry to say but you are being biased," read a comment on her post "You are contradicting yourself," wrote a Karanvir Bohra fan "But I am proud of Bhuvneshwari," Shilpa wrote

Television actress Shilpa Shinde was recently criticised by a section of the Internet, after the former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress said that S Sreesanth, who is currently a part of the show Bigg Boss 12, should not have been made to wash the dishes on the show as the cricketer has represented India on an "international level." Shilpa's post was flooded with comments such as, "We supported you in the last season but this time you are wrong and we are very disappointed" and "sorry to say, but you are being biased." That's not it, another Instagram user wrote: "Washing utensils in our home doesn't hamper our self-respect." An excerpt from Shilpa's post read: "Making a person wash utensils, who has represented our country on international level, was a terrible task and even the housemates realised it."

In her post, Shilpa bleakly referred to a recent statement made by Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu and wrote: "I understand Teejay defending her husband, but she should also realise that it is the Bigg Boss house after all and one can stay inside only on one basis - Survival of the fittest." Needless to say, Karanvir's fans were reasonably upset with Shilpa's statement and wrote comments like: "Survival of the fittest and patience should be the key for everyone and not just for Karanvir," while another Karanvir fan wrote: "You are contradicting yourself, everybody should be treated equally, be it an actor or a cricketer."

Take a look at Shilpa Shinde's post here:

Teejay Sidhu, Karanvir Bohra's wife had recently posted an open letter on Twitter, in which she had protested against the way her husband was treated on the show especially by the show's host Salman Khan. Citing the example of a recent episode, where Salman appeared to make fun of Karanvir's argument and told him: "You have no 'fizz'," Teejay wrote: "It seems that you are upset with KV about something, but we don't know what. Every weekend, KV is ridiculed and it is hard to see him being demoralised like that."

Read Teejay's tweet here:

It is out of concern, and with the utmost respect that I write to you.. I needed to share with you how deeply hurt I am by the way #KaranvirBohra is being treated in BiggBoss... @ColorsTV@endemolshineind#BiggBoss12#BB12#KaranvirBohra#KVB#TeamKVB#KVBarmypic.twitter.com/lpCSMRSZ2D — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 12, 2018

Shilpa Shinde became a household name after starring in the popular television show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!. She was the winner of Bigg Boss 11 and was last seen in the web-series Dhan Dhana Dhan, co-starring Sunil Grover.