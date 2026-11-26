Scout OP and Love Gill's relationship has become one of the most talked about topics inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Their bond has seen several ups and downs, and Scout's latest comments have added more drama in the story. In a recent promo, he spoke about how much Love cared for him when they were close. He recalled how Love reminded him to eat on time, wake him up in the morning and even washed his underwear. Scout also feels that he spent too much time on one person.

While speaking with Gullu, Scout can be heard saying, “Ek insan ke piche maine kitna time kharab kiya hai. Ye make sure karti thi ki main time par khana kha raha hun, sab kuch kar raha hun. Subah utha rahi hai, chaddi tak dhoyi hai. Woh bistar hub ban rakha tha, 30-30 second tak dekhe jaa rahi hai. Alag hi ghoda daud raha hai hai apna andar ka. (I've wasted so much time on one person. She used to make sure I ate my meals on time and took care of everything. She used to wake me up in the morning, she even washed my underwear. While sitting on that bed, she stared at me for 30 seconds straight, who knows what kind of wild thoughts were racing through her mind?)”

“Aisa hota hai na chuha daud rahe hai usko khana de rahe hain, idhar chal idhar chal. Matlab gussa kis peak par hoga soch ki baal kaatne se main apne aapko, wo aa gaya ki khud ka baal kaat doon gussa tham jaye. Life mein kitna trauma de diya. (It was like how you feed a mouse that's going around? Imagine how angry I was, to the point where I felt like cutting my own hair just to bring that rage down. The amount of trauma I've been through in life).”

Scout OP and Love Gill's bond has remained a hot topic among Bigg Boss 20 viewers and housemates. Many questioned if the two have romantic feelings or simply see each other as siblings.

Both Scout and Love have denied being in a relationship. Their closeness has also faced criticism from Scout's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, as well as Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan.

Scout is currently nominated for the entire season after he was punished for getting into a physical fight with Yung DSA during a task.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani Reveals Why She Declined To Visit Boyfriend ScoutOP For Family Week