<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Nakul Dhull And Gullu's Fight Turns Physical, Mahhi Vij Reacts

Tensions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house appear to be escalating. In the latest episode, a heated confrontation turned physical between wild card contestant Nakul Dhull and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. A clip of the moment has since gone viral, prompting speculation about Nakul's eviction from the house.

The clash began after Nakul took offence at Qazi Touqeer for making fun of the incident in which the Fame Gurukul winner spat in fellow contestant Scout's ear. Qazi was discussing the episode with housemates, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, and joking about his own actions when Nakul overheard the conversation. He then informed Scout about it.

Scout, Yung DSA and Nakul then approached Qazi to confront him. However, the situation took an ugly turn when Gullu intervened and made a remark that angered Nakul. Gullu then challenged him, asking, “Bhidna hai kya (Do you want to fight)?” Nakul immediately moved towards him, triggering a physical altercation. Gullu also retaliated and the confrontation soon escalated into a full-blown fight.

Mahhi was later seen losing her temper over the incident. Defending Gullu, she shouted, “You cannot hit my friend?” and “How dare you?” She also questioned Nakul's conduct, asking, “This is what you have come here to do?” before demanding that Bigg Boss evict him from the house. Meanwhile, the other contestants stepped in to calm things down and prevent the situation from escalating further.

The confrontation comes amid an already strained equation between Nakul and Gullu, who reportedly maintained their distance since Nakul entered the house on Sunday. Nakul joined Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant alongside television actor Manish Goel.

The next episode promo hinted at Nakul's eviction from the house but the makers had not issued an official confirmation yet.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm. The show is also telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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