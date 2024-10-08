<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar On Mahesh Babu And Namrata's Reactions To Her Participation

Shilpa Shirodkar is a contestant in Bigg Boss 18. The actress is the sister of Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to South star Mahesh Babu. In a recent interview, Shilpa revealed Namrata and Mahesh's reaction to her Bigg Boss participation. She said that they are happy and proud of her and are “very supportive” of her decisions. “(Namrata and Mahesh) are very happy for me. They are very proud of me and they just know that whatever I do, I'll do it myself. I know I'm going to make them very proud. As a family, we are a very close-knit family. They are very supportive of me,” Shilpa Shirodkar said in a chat with the Times of India.

Previously, Shilpa Shirodkar shared her reasons behind participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18. “Every time I watched the show, my daughter used to say that I should go on it. The family is very happy that I am going inside the house. I was looking for work, my daughter is now 20, and my husband travels a lot for his work, so I wanted to come back to do something for myself,” the actress said in an interview with Indianexpress.com.

Shilpa Shirodkar added, “I was trying to look for work and connect with people, but everybody kept telling me there was no work. I am taking this up because I am an actor by profession, it's my job, so what better platform than this for me?”

Bigg Boss comes up with a new theme for every season. Salman Khan announced the theme of the show will be “Time Ka Tandav" for this year. In a promo shared by the makers, the actor delved further into the futuristic elements of the series. He said, "This eye used to show and see but only the present, but now an eye will open that will rewrite history as it will see the future. Technology will transform, seeing all deceptions and intentions that will go bad. This time Bigg Boss will see the future, so who will change their written destiny? See time ka taandav this season.”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.