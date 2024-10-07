<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar On Being Part Of The Show: "Looking For Work. Nobody Answered My Phone"

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar has been selected as a contestant for the 18th season of Bigg Boss. Hosted (once again) by Salman Khan, the reality show kicked off with a grand premiere on Sunday, October 6. Shilpa has confessed that she is a “huge fan” of Bigg Boss. But do you know why she agreed to be a part of the show? Shilpa has revealed it herself. She said, “Every time I watched the show, my daughter used to say that I should go on it. The family is very happy that I am going inside the house. I was looking for work, my daughter is now 20, and my husband travels a lot for his work, so I wanted to come back to do something for myself,” in an interview with Indianexpress.com.

Shilpa Shirodkar, sister-in-law of South superstar Mahesh Babu, added, “I was trying to look for work and connect with people, but everybody kept telling me there was no work. I am taking this up because I am an actor by profession, it's my job, so what better platform than this for me?”

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that as an actress she was seeking work and Bigg Boss created the perfect opportunity for her. She said, “I have been asked this a lot and I have always said that yes I was looking for work before Bigg Boss, but nobody answers your phone and if they do, they diplomatically say that nothing is happening as of now in the industry. They shall call back when there is an opportunity, this has happened with me of late. I am an actor, I want to work, for me, Bigg Boss is also work. People look at it differently, but it's a job. My goal to do this is to get more work afterward, I am not being fake or diplomatic here, I was seeking work, but people were not ready to even meet me.”

Previously, the makers of Bigg Boss dropped a promo on Instagram featuring Shilpa Shirodkar. In the clip, she was heard saying, “I was unconventional, I was bold. Aur log mujhe ‘90s ki sensational queen bulate the.” FYI, Shilpa has shared screen space with prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Mithun Chakraborty.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on the Colors TV channel and is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.