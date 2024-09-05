Couple Goals Alert: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Pic From New York

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture with husband Mahesh Babu from New York. In the picture, the power couple can be seen dressed in their casual best. Namrata Shirodkar can be seen holding hands of Mahesh Babu and posing adorably for the cameras. Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Somewhere between living and dreaming, there's New York." Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar dropped a series of heart emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Perfect picture." Another fan wrote, "Made for each other." Another fan wrote, "Cutest." Namrata, Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara visited New York to celebrate son Gautam's birthday. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar offered fans a glimpse into the intimate celebrations of Gautam's birthday. The first frame captures Gautam, seated in front of a birthday cake, smiling. An "18" numbered candle was seen on the chocolate cake. Mahesh Babu, Namrata, and Sitara stood behind Gautam, looking at the camera and smiling wide. The photo carousel also features some of Gautam's friends who attended the intimate birthday bash. Along with the post, Namrata wrote, "About last night. Celebrating 18 years of loving and living (three black heart emojis)". Take a look:

Last month, Namrata Shirodkar paid a visit to Tirupati temple with son Gautam, daughter Sitara, sister Shilpa Shirodkar and other friends on the occasion of Independence day. Namrata Shirodkar shared images from the temple, a few in-flight images with son Gautam and Sitara. In one click, Namrata and the other women can be seen posing with the tri-colour. She captioned the images, "Feeling deeply blessed at the #TirupatiTemple. When He calls, everything aligns itself..." Mahesh Babu was MIA from the pictures. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They welcomed their son Gautam Ghattamaneni in 2006 and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.