Inside Mahesh Babu's 'Fantastic Time' With Namrata Shirodkar And Kids In Germany

Mahesh Babu and his family recently spent a blissful time in Germany. The superstar shared a famjam picture from his vacation on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Mahesh Babu is seen with wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu can be seen rocking a stubble while Namrata Shirodkar chooses a white ensemble for the vacation. Gautam and Sitara can be seen dressed in their casual outfits. Sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Thanks for a lovely stay as always! Had a fantastic time! @brennersparkhotel @drharrykoenig." Take a look:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar set family goals every time they share pictures on Instagram profiles. Last month, Namrata shared a bunch of pictures from London where Gautam made his debut performance on stage. Sharing the pictures, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Such a special evening. so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it !! And loved you more my son. All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama ' to explore ur inner self !! A Funtastic evening with special friends and family .. happy and grateful." Take a look:

Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were present at the convocation ceremony of Gautam in New York and they shared inside pictures from the event in May. They wrote special notes for Gautam to celebrate his academic feat. Sharing the pictures, Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you'll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you're always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni." Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They welcomed their son Gautam Ghattamaneni in 2006 and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.