Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Fights With Husband Vicky Jain Fight Over Her Captaincy

Image was posted by Ankita Lokhande. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

All is not well betweenBigg Boss 17 contestants -- and real-life couple -- Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. The makers have dropped a new promo on Instagram that hints at trouble in paradise, yet again, over Ankita's captaincy. In the recent episode, we spotted Vicky asking Isha Malviya to make his wife the new captain of the house. However, Ankita in the clip accused him of being jealous of her captaincy. It all started after the Pavitra Rishta actress asked Vicky to finish his duties, but he responded to Ankita rudely. The video begins with Ankita saying, “Aap [Vicky Jain] aur Abhishek [Kumar] garden (kardijiye). [You and Abhishek Kumar should clean the garden area]. Responding to Ankita, Vicky Jain says, “Jab rahega hum karlenge. [We will do it when we have to]. These words weren't taken well by Ankita, who says, “Captain ki izzat kijiye aap [You must respect the captain]. To this, Vicky says, “Captain ki izzat captain ke bartav par hogi. [We will respect the captain, as per the captain's behaviour].

This left Ankita Lokhande truly agitated and in no time, the conversation between them transformed into a war of words. The clip concluded with Ankita accusing Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy. She says, “Yahi hai teri asliyat. Jal kukda. [This is your reality. Jealous].” The note attached to the video read, “Kya Ankita ko captain bante huye dekh kar ho rahi hai Vicky ko thodi si jealousy?”

It turns out the two couples inside the Bigg Boss house are having a hard time together. We say this as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were not alone in getting into a war of words. Ex-captain Isha Malviya and her boyfriend Samarth Jurel also indulged in an ugly spat. Another promo shared by the makers on Instagram shows the two fighting after Isha accused Samarth of poking her ex-boyfriend and housemate Abhishek Kumar. The note with the clip read, “Isha ne kiya Chintu ke saath Abhishek ke liye jhagda.”

FYI: Isha Malviya was referring to Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's recent fight, which ended with Abhishek slapping Samarth. It happened after Samarth put a tissue in Abhishek's mouth, while he was arguing with Isha. In response to this Abhishek slapped Samarth. So far Bigg Boss hasn't given any judgement over this fight, as indulging in a physical fight on the show is considered violating an important house rule. It is expected that the show host Salman Khan will reprimand Abhishek Kumar during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.



Bigg Boss 17 is available for streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.