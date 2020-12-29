Bigg Boss 14 Written Update December 29, 2020: Rakhi Sawant And Jasmin Bhasin's Fight Gets Ugly

Bigg Boss 14 Day 89 Update: A still from the house.

Highlights Rakhi accused Jasmin of breaking her nose

Jasmin said Rakhi's tearful outburst was just a drama

Vikas Gupta and Sonali Phogat supported Rakhi Sawant

The highlight of tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin's fight. The duo got into an argument but soon, their fight turned ugly, when Jasmin dumped a mask on Rakhi Sawant's face. Rakhi started crying loudly and accused Jasmin of breaking her nose. Jasmin and some other contestants believed that Rakhi is faking pain and was crying just to get sympathy from others. They said Rakhi's tearful outburst was just another one of her dramas. However, Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni asked everyone to not laugh at Rakhi Sawant's situation and told them to calm down. For the unversed, the argument between Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin started after the latter criticised Rakhi for cursing everyone over a cup of coffee.

The episode started on a tense note on Tuesday. Because of the new shocker the contestant received in the previous episode for this week's elimination round, the mood inside the house wasn't that friendly. Arshi Khan and Rahul Vaidya got involved in an intense argument. Arshi accused Rahul of being a fake person citing that he left the show midway. Rahul initially tried to ignore her but when she continued to pass comments, he started arguing with her. He said she is an empty vessel and reacting to this, Arshi accused Rahul of body-shaming. She asked Bigg Boss to take a step against Rahul Vaidya.

In another part of the house, Vikas Gupta and Sonali Phogat supported Rakhi Sawant and called out other contestants for mocking her misery.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.