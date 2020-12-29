Bigg Boss 14 Written Update December 28, 2020: Why Vikas Gupta Broke Down On The Show

Bigg Boss 14 Day 88 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Vikas Gupta, who reentered Bigg Boss 14 last week, revealed on the show to other housemates that he was in a relationship with an ex-contestant and that person "tortured" and "harassed" him a lot and he is still suffering mentally. He broke down in tears and said he has not named this person till now but will talk about him in future. Vikas said his family disassociated with him after he came out in public about his sexuality. He admitted that he is bisexual earlier this year. Vikas, who initially entered Bigg Boss as a contestant in season 11, shared that it is hard for him to return to the show after being "thrown out of it" previously. For those who haven't watched the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 14, the fight between Arshi and Vikas Gupta started after Arshi reportedly spoke ill of Vikas's parents.

The episode started with Aly Goni discussing how Nikki Tamboli ruined his mood during the task with Eijaz Khan. Soon after, Rakhi Sawant was seen having an ROFL banter with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. She said potatoes are good for the heart and claimed that she knows this because she has studied MBBS from Canada. When both Rahul and Aly asked her the full-form of MBBS, she moved to the garden area to know the full form from other contestants.

When the nomination task started, Bigg Boss schooled Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli for making a mockery out of something as serious as nominations. As a punishment, Bigg Boss nominated every contestant except captain Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant for elimination.

Bigg Boss' decision left everyone shocked. Rahul Vaidya, who is a good friend of Aly, told him that he is disappointed in him. Abhinav, his wife Rubina and Rakhi requested everyone to stop breaking rules.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.