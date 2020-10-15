Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal On Her 'Unfair' Eviction, Siddharth Shukla And More

Sara Gurpal shared this image. (courtesy saragurpals )

Singer Sara Gurpal, who got evicted from the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, earlier this week, recently talked about her unusual elimination and said that it was "unfair." For those who do not know, Sara was eliminated by the 'seniors' of the house - Siddharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan (more on that later). Sara, in a recent interview with Times Of India, said, "Mere paas experience batane ke liye kuch hai nahi as I was inside the house for only a week. Unlike others, I just got one nomination from Jaan Kumar Sanu. Despite that, I was voted out, which is extremely unfair. It was the decision of Siddharth Shukla, I don't know what kind of revenge he wanted to take."

Sara said that last season's winner Siddharth Shukla was "adamant" about voting her out and that instead of the 'seniors,' the audience should have been given the power to decide. "Nobody wanted me to go from the house, except him. Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan wanted Nishant to get evicted but Siddharth was adamant about voting me out. Bigg Boss is a show about audience. Janta should have been given the power to vote someone out and not these 'seniors'."

On Monday, after the nominations, a surprise eviction took place in the Bigg Boss house. Former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla, who are the 'seniors' for this season, have been given special powers. They were asked to evict a person who they thought wasn't eligible for the game show. Initially, Gauahar pitched Rahul Vaidya's name, while Hina said she would like to send Nishant Singh home. However, they later decided to agree with Siddharth Shukla, who had suggested Sara Gurpal's name.

After Sara Gurpal's exit from the house, a section of the Internet was furious and demanded that the singer should we brought back in the show and that she should be given a second chance. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli is the only 'confirmed' contestant in the season so far.