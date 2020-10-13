Bigg Boss 14: 'Bring Sara Gurpal Back,' Says Angry Twitter After 'Seniors' Evict Her

Highlights
- Netizens said Sara's eviction was "unfair" and "unethical"
- Netizens criticized Siddharth for suggesting Sara's name for eviction
- Hina and Gauahar were called out for giving in to Siddharth
Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 had an unpleasant surprise for fans of Punjabi music artist Sara Gurpal, who was evicted in the show's first ever elimination round. After the nomination tasks were held, the list of nominated contestants included Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya. But Bigg Boss introduced a twist and asked the 'Seniors' of the house - former Bigg Boss contestants Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - to pick a contestant for eviction. After much deliberation, they zeroed in on Sara Gurpal, who then broke into tears.
The morning after her eviction, Sara Gurpal has been trending on Twitter as the Seniors' decision didn't go down too well with netizens. Fans of Sara Gurpal described the sudden elimination as "unfair" and "unethical", citing she has always been an active performer of tasks and was in no way less deserving than the remaining candidates. "We stand with Sara Gurpal," said a tweet while another added: "Sara Gurpal didn't deserve this. Worst decision ever to eliminate Sara Gurpal." Another user wrote: "Innocence is no more respected, people love bullies who poke, shout, scream. This is the worst possible, most unfair eviction."
Several viewers also tagged the show and requested that Sara Gurpal be brought back as a wild card contestant: "We want Sara Gurpal back in the show." Netizens also criticized Siddharth for suggesting Sara's name for eviction while Hina and Gauahar were called out for giving in to Siddharth. On Monday's episode, Gauahar put forward Rahul Vaidya's name for eviction but Siddharth insisted that Sara should go. Hina and Gauahar agreed to Siddharth's decision, saying next time, he will have to listen to them.
Will Bigg Boss 14 bring back Sara Gurpal on the show? That's yet to be seen. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.