Bigg Boss 14: 'Rahul Vaidya Didn't Deserve To Be In Top 2,' Says Abhinav Shukla

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, said that singer Rahul Vaidya, who was the first runner up on the reality show, "didn't deserve to be in the top 2." Abhinav Shukla's wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, won the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss last month. Abhinav, who has featured in a number of TV shows, told the publication: "Rahul Vaidya definitely did not deserve to be in the top 2. He was the one who had quit the show midway, he was the one who left the house. But I think he went outside and saw it all, understood how his fan following were growing and that is why he re-entered the house after regaining his lost confidence" and added: "But that was wrong and unfair to the other contestants, who were a part of the game show since day one and did not quit midway. They had no clue as to what was happening outside. The show is all about your mental health and its strength capacity."

For those who don't know, Rahul Vaidya had quit the show in December but re-entered the house to continue the game.

Talking about how Rahul's re-entry in the house was "unfair" to other contestants, Abhinav told Pinkvilla: "I had also stated that if the audience wants him in the house, it's fine; because the show is for and by the audience. But yes, it was unfair towards the contestants inside the house who stuck to the game come what may."

Abhinav Shukla thinks he should have been in the top 2 instead of Rahul Vaidya. The actor, who used to frequently trend for his fights with Rahul inside the Bigg Boss house, said: "I would have seen myself there in the top two in his place. I was the one who was there since day 1 and made sure that my game changed smartly. I brought about more diversification to my personality- from shy to bold, I have myself seen my transition and unlike a lot of people who re-entered the show and created over-the-top drama, I was there doing my job without creating drama and made it till the end, almost."

Abhinav was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 few days before the finale.

The actor has worked in TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Chotti Bahu.