Here's What Singer Rahul Vaidya Wrote After Quitting Bigg Boss 14

Singer Rahul Vaidya, a few days after his exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house, released a statement, in which he thanked all his fans and well-wishers for supporting him. He wrote: "To all my fans and well-wishers, this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends to all the messages I received... You all made me feel so loved. I'm so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support and admiration have been overwhelming and I can't thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all."

Rahul Vaidya quit the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday. When the show's host Salman Khan asked the singer for the reason behind his decision, Rahul Vaidya said that he was feeling "homesick." The singer stated that he didn't want to take the place of someone who is more deserving and passionate about the show and added, "I haven't spent a day without my family in my entire life and I am mentally strong but not without family. I do not agree that I did not perform because of lack of interest. I mean this straight from the heart, I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave. I am sorry if I am upsetting my fans but this I do not think I can stay here without my family."

Rahul Vaidya became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others.