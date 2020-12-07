Bigg Boss 14 Written Update December 7, 2020: Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi Are All Set To Challenge The Finalists

Bigg Boss 14 Day 66 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Highlights Vikas Gupta and Kashmera Shah made plans to disturb finalists

They started a fake fight in the middle of the night to wake up finalists

Arshi Khan teased Abhinav and Rubina about their relationship

Bigg Boss is your one-stop-shop for entertainment and now that former contestants like Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan have entered the show as "challengers," it is full-on drama in the Bigg Boss house. Monday's episode started with Vikas Gupta revealing his plans to test the patience of final contestants before entering the house. Once in the house, he discussed issues like Jasmin Bhasin's relations with Aly Goni. Jasmin later shyly confessed that she loves Aly and is ready to spend the rest of her life with him.

When Kashmera Shah entered the house, she targeted Eijaz Khan and said he is almost invisible on the show. Later the duo challengers made a plan to trouble the housemates while they were sleeping. They started a fake argument and interrupted everyone's peaceful sleep.

The next morning, Arshi Khan entered the house and started teasing Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. Apart from the finalists, she also attacked Vikas Gupta and starts an argument with him over breakfast. When Manu Punjabi entered the house, he too pulled Abhinav's leg over his relationship with his wife. Around mid-day, Vikas gave all the housemates including Abhinav, Rubin, Jasmin and Eijaz a very severe reality check.

Rahul Mahajan entered the show as 'Ek Din Ka Raja' and picked Manu as his wazir and Eijaz as his senapati. Soon after his entry, the contestants and the challengers started making fun of his title.

The former contestants are all set to challenge the finalists with their epic tasks.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV from 10:30 to 11:30.