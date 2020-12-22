Bigg Boss 14 Written Update December 21, 2020: Rubina Dilaik And Rahul Vaidya At Loggerheads (Again)

Bigg Boss 14 Day 80 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Highlights Bigg Boss announced a nomination task in tonight's episode

Rahul Vaidya called Rubina "authoritative" and nominated her

She accused Rahul of "influencing" other housemates' opinions about her

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik stole the spotlight, courtesy the nomination task. As the contestants are playing their best to stay in the house, nomination tasks always test their friendship in the house. On Monday, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to nominate each other for the week's eviction round. They were given a fiery paint gun and asked to nominate the candidate they feel doesn't deserve to be in the house by firing at him/her. Rubina picked Eijaz Khan while Rahul Vaidya nominated Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. He said Abhinav does not deserve to be in the house because he is "boring" and called Rubina "very authoritative" and rude.

Abhinav, in turn, fired at Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan. Stating his reason for picking Arshi, he said he didn't like her conduct towards Vikas Gupta. When Arshi got the chance, she nominated Abhinav, alleging that he is using his wife's name to be in the show.

After the nomination task concluded, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Manu and Abhinav Shukla were declared unsafe. Following the task, Rahul and Rubina decided to discuss their differences but soon, their discussion turned into a heated argument.

Rubina said she is not an "authoritative" and "rude" person, as alleged by Rahul and said he "influences" other housemates' opinions about her. Their fight created chaos in the house, where every other contestant started justifying their actions during previous tasks.

Post the heated argument in the common room, Rahul Vaidya made a comment about Abhinav Shukla's career in the entertainment industry, after which the latter schooled him and said everyone in the house is "struggling" in their own ways.

In the next episode, the game inside the house will take a U-turn after Vikas Gupta will re-enter like a boss. Arshi, who has been criticized earlier for her behaviour towards him, will be shocked to see him back in the house but will later surprise everyone by offering Vikas a cup of tea. Vikas' presence in the house will create more hurdles for Arshi.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.