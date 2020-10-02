Bigg Boss 14: Inside Salman Khan's Luxurious Chalet With An Outdoor Garden

Bigg Boss 14: A still from Ashley Rebello's video (courtesy ashley_rebello)

Highlights 'Bigg Boss 14' is all set to premiere on Saturday

Salman Khan will host the show this year as well

So far, the only confirmed contestant is Jaan Kumar Sanu

Just a day ahead of the Bigg premiere, fans got treated to a detailed tour of Salman Khan's chalet on the sets of Bigg Boss 14. Designer Ashley Rebello shared a video of the interiors of Salman's house on Instagram and wrote: "His little Bigg Boss 14 chalet , a sneak peak for you." To start with, there's nothing "little" about the villa, which opens into an outdoor garden, equipped with multiple seating areas. The decor of the house is as quirky and edgy as it can get with indoor plants and a colour theme of yellow and grey. Moreover, we all know how Salman Khan likes everything filmy and keeping that in mind, it is not surprising that huge movie posters adorn the walls of the chalet.

The first thing one can spot in the living area is a poster of Salman Khan from Dabangg, followed by a film still of the actor from Ek Tha Tiger as a wallpaper. The bedroom walls also have stills from a Salman Khan movie. And the house comes with a gym of course. In the video posted by Ashley Rebello, Salman Khan's voice can be heard in the background - it appears he's prepping for tomorrow's big premiere.

Without further ado, let's enjoy a tour of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 chalet here.

Last month, Salman had shared glimpses of the new Bigg Boss 14 house, which has an in-house mall, a theatre, a spa and a restaurant. The makers also teased us with a new video of the house on Friday. "Bigg Boss ka ghar > any ghar," they said.

Here are more photos of the stunning Bigg Boss 14 house:

On Thursday, Salman Khan shared this sneak peek from Bigg Boss 14 sets, writing: "Coming to you this weekend."

Bigg Boss 14 begins on October 3. So far, the only confirmed contestant is singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.