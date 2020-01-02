Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 2, 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh And Asim Riaz Get Violent During Luxury Budget Task

Bigg Boss 13 Day 96 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

The 95th day in the Bigg Boss house started on a lighter note. The episode started with Rashami and Asim's discussion about Sidharth Shukla, where Rashami called him "darpok" and Asim confronted that he didn't talk to her because of Sidharth in the initial days. In another part of the house, Shehnaaz was spotted talking to Vishal and Shefali Baggga. The trio discussed how Mahira is creating chaos in the house. Vishal and Shefali then started talking against Sidharth and told Shehnaaz that he prioritizes Mahira over her. Shehnaaz then went on to add that Sidharth always treats her poorly. Shehnaaz broke down at the end of the discussion and Vishal consoled her.

Later in the day, Shehnaaz started arguing with Sidharth over what Vishal and Shefali Bagga had said to her. Sidharth scolded her and told her to not listen to them. He warned her that he will distance himself from her if she will keep on listening to others as it is affecting their friendship.

The next day, Shehnaaz tried to convince Sidharth that she never considers others' opinions over their friendship. However, Sidharth, who was quite pissed off, told her to stay away from him for the day. Around mid-day, Bigg Boss announced the Luxury Budget task, with the help of which the winning team got a chance to choose the house captain. The housemates were divided into two teams - Team A comprised Sidharth, Paras, Shehnaaz, Aarti and Shefali Jariwala while Team B comprised Vishal, Asim, Rashami, Mahira and Shefali Bagga. Madhurima was made the Sanchalak.

Before the task started, Mahira got upset as Bigg Boss put her in the opposition team. She initially refused to participate but when Paras and Sidharth tried to convince her, she agreed to play with the opposite group members. After Bigg Boss announced the first items, Sidharth and Asim aggressively ran to collect them but in the process hurt Shehnaaz. Later, Sidharth, Vishal, Shefali Zariwala and other contestants got into an ugly fight during the task. When fights between the contestants got out of hand, Bigg Boss stopped the task and warned the contestants.

