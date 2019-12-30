Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 30, 2019: Sidharth Claims Rashami Followed Him To Goa, Arhaan Loses His Cool

Bigg Boss 13 Written Update: A still from the show

Highlights Shefali, Madhurima and Arhaan were in the bottom three

Salman asked the contestants to decide New Year resolutions for others

Sidharth also fought with Arhaan

Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 had all elements of a dramatic episode. The episode began with Salman Khan asking the contestants to decide New Year resolutions for each other. Asim and Arhaan both asked Sidharth to keep his anger in check and to tone down his language as his New Year resolution. Paras sarcastically told Asim that in order to motivate his fans, he should perform household chores. Next, Salman asked the contestants to paint a cross across one housemate's face of their choice who they consider as a target or a possible competition. In a surprising turn, most housemates picked their friends over feuding contestants. While Paras picked Sidharth as his biggest competitor while Arhaan and Rashami made Asim their next target.

Meanwhile, former participant Devoleena Bhattacherjee also entered the house and conducted a live chat show of sorts. Rashami, who teared up while seeing Devoleena, was the first in line of fire. Devoleena said out loud that Rashami might be pretending to not know about Arhaan's child as she seems to be taking everything very lightly. She also accused Rashami of distancing herself from the other contestants because of her proximity to Arhaan.

Salman Khan revealed that this time, Bigg Boss will announce which contestant will be eliminated from the house. However, he said Shefali Bagga, Madhurima and Arhaan are in the bottom three.

A caller's question lead to Sidharth Shukla losing his calm again - he hurled accuses at Rashami Desai, claiming that she once followed him to Goa: "Goa tak pahuch gayi thi..." he said. He also accused Rashami of being a "liar" and blurting out lies about him in front of the camera when nobody's watching. "Gutter" was all Rashami could say. While Sidharth raged one, Aarti and Shenaaz tried to pacify him but to no effect. Arhaan, who was sitting beside Rashami all this while, lost his temper at Sidharth Shukla and picked up a fight with him. As Arhaan's fight with Sidharth got really heated up, Rashami requested Arhaan to not cross a line as he continued saying that he wants to hit Sidharth.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.