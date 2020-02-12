Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 11, 2020: Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz And Others Got The Last Chance To Defend Themselves

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai in a still from the show.

In the finale week of Bigg Boss 13, journalist Rajat Sharma visited the contestants and bombarded them with some serious questions. All the contestants were made to sit in a "katgara" and were given one last chance to defend themselves and present their views through a question and answer session. Rashami Desai was the first one to be questioned by Rajat Sharma. The first allegation on Rashami Desai was that she sort of became invisible after Arhaan's eviction from the show. Rashami was also prodded to talk about her relationship with Arhaan and if she wishes to continue it, to which she replied by saying, "no."

Rajat Sharma asked Rashami about her drastically different reactions to Arhaan's truth. He presented a few clips from the season, which showcased Rashami's initial reaction on learning about Arhaan's kid, and another video from when she expressed her feelings for him. He asked the actress whether it was a part of her plan. Rashami responded by saying that she had no clue about Arhaan's marriage and kid and she felt that she was "emotionally used."

When asked about her relationship with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla, Rashami said that she finds Sidharth to be a "control freak" and that he always taunts everyone. He also asked Rashami what was that one thing that Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into the house. She refused to answer that question, saying, "It is very personal."

Asim Riaz was the next contestant to be questioned by Rajat Sharma. He asked Asim on his friendship with Sidharth, whom he once considered to be his "brother." Asim clarified that Sidharth provoked him a lot and he doesn't listen to others at all. Paras Chhabra was questioned about (no points for guessing) his relationship with Mahira and his equation with girlfriend, who is waiting for him outside the house.

