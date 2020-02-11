Sidharth Shukla's Mother Writes An Open Letter To Bigg Boss. Read Her Post

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla with his mother Rita Shukla. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Highlights "Chef Sid se milwane ke liye thanks," wrote Sidharth's mother

"Aapne mujhe uski inner strength ka naya pehlu dikhaya," she added

Sidharth's mother visited the Bigg Boss house last month

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla recently wrote an open letter, in which she thanked Bigg Boss for introducing her to the lesser-known facets of Sidharth's personality, which even she wasn't aware of. Ms Shukla posted the letter on her son Sidharth Shukla's official Instagram account on Tuesday evening. Rita Shukla began her note, saying, "Dear Bigg Boss, Main Sidharth Shukla ki mom apko ye letter thank you bolne ke liye likh rahi hun. Mujhe aapne, mere hi bete ke aise kahi pehlu se waqif karwaya jinhe main bhi nahi janti thi."

In her post, Sidharth's mother talked about how the Balika Vadhu actor has come a long way and has become adept at performing household chores and that he has also learnt to be patient during the process. "Chef Sid se milwane ke liye thanks... Gol rotiyan banana, chai-eggs banana, bartan dhona.... Kabhi kabhi yakeen nahi hota ki mera beta ye sab kar pa raha hai," read an excerpt from her post.

Rita Shukla also talked about how her son dealt with the "challenging environment" in the house, especially when his health condition deteriorated and he was hospitalised for a while. "Itne challenging environment me itna bimar hote hue bhi usne himmat nahi hari, ye apne mujhe uski inner strength ka ek naya pehlu dikhaya," she added.

She signed off the note with a big thank you to Bigg Boss and Sidharth Shukla's fans and added that she wishes to see her son with the winner's trophy soon. "Lastly, thank you ki aapki wajah se itne saare logon ka pyaar usey mila. Itne log apna pyaar, good wishes aur samay usey de rahe hain... Pata nahi itna sara pyaar Sid unhe kaise lauta payega. Ab main besabri se Sid se finale pe milne ka intezaar kar rahi hun, aur aap sabka pyaar raha toh trophy ke saath."

Read her post here:

Last month, Sidharth Shukla's mother visited the Bigg Boss house and she happily interacted with all the contestants. She later talked to Sidharth privately and suggested him not to take stress. She jokingly told him to get rid of the shorts and to start wearing full clothes.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in the TV show Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai, who is also a contestant in the current season of Bigg Boss. The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also starred in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.