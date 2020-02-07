Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 6, 2020: Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Use Their 'Elite Club' Benefits

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in a still from the show.

Highlights Bigg Boss gave the contestants a golden opportunity

He announced a new task to win immunity

Rashami Desai was made the sanchalak for the task

In tonight's episode of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were given the golden opportunity of becoming elite club members and winning immunity, which will help them in staying safe from this week's eviction. Bigg Boss announced a task, as a part of which Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh and Shehnaz Gill had to sit inside turtle shells until the next buzzer. Rashami Desai was made the moderator or the 'sanchalak' for the task. Rashami had to monitor the task closely and her decision had to be taken as the final call.

Asim, who was already a member of the elite club, tried to make the task slightly difficult for the contestants inside the shells. He tried to put some powder on the contestants. After spending considerable time inside the shell, Shehnaz came up with a plan to get Mahira out of the game. Rashami disqualified Mahira as her hand was out of the shell. After much ado, all the contestants were disqualified from the task.

Paras and Mahira defied Rashami's decision. However, after Bigg Boss' intervention, all the contestants failed to make it to the elite club. Later, Bigg Boss told Sidharth, Rashami and Asim that this was the last opportunity for them to use their 'elite club' benefits, which would ensure that they will be marked safe from this week's eviction process. Without much ado, Rashami, Sidharth and Asim decided to use it to their benefit.

