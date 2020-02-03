Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 3, 2020: Vishal Aditya Singh Gets Evicted From The House

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Singh in a still from the show. (Image courtesy vishalsingh713)

Highlights Salman Khan played a prank on Shehnaz Gill

He jokingly said that she has been evicted from the show

Sidharth Shukla was shocked on hearing that

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 was a perfect amalgamation of fun and emotions. Salman Khan, who interacts with the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, talked to them on Monday. Vishal Aditya Singh received the least votes from fans and got evicted from the show. However, Salman Khan played a prank of sorts before revealing who was actually evicted. Salman, in an earlier segment of the show, said that Shehnaz Gill has been eliminated this week. All the contestants couldn't believe it. Sidharth Shukla, who shares cordial relations with Shehnaz was shocked on hearing it. Salman, later clarified that it was just a prank and that Vishal has been evicted this week.

In another segment of the show, Shehnaz's brother Shehbaz impressed Salman Khan and all the contestants with his sense of humour. He talked about how the contestants inside the house have also affected Bigg Boss and how Bigg Boss also forgot to wear his mic when he reminded him to wear one. Shehbaz also showcased his mimicry skills and did an impression of SAidharth Shukla.

The cast of Malang visited the house to promote their upcoming film and had some fun with the contestants inside the house. Kunal Kemmu asked his co-star in the film Aditya Roy Kapur to sing live for the contestants and called Sidharth and Aarti to recreate the Aashiqui 2 moment. Kunal also revealed that a hashtag #SidAarti has been trending big time on Twitter. Later, team Malang presented the housemates with dummy skulls named after each one of them. One by one, they had to smash the dummy skull of the contestants that they think is their biggest competitor. Aarti smashed Rashami's skull, while Paras broke Aarti's. Much to everyone's surprise, Mahira smashed Paras' skull.

