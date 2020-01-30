Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 30, 2020: 'Noton Ki Baarish' Task Brought Out The Worst In Sidharth Shukla's Connection Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta in a still from the show.

Tonight's episode of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13was an amalgamation of fun and fights. Bigg Boss announced the task titled 'Noton Ki Baarish.' As a apart of the task, the house was converted into a note printing factory and a wall was constructed in the middle to divide it into two halves. During the task, the contestants were made the designated workers of the factory printing the currency, while their connections were given the task of securing the notes and had to put it safely in the tijori assigned to them. The contestants had to empty the sacks full of notes and had to spill it on the other side. The connection with the maximum amount of money would be declared the winner. The winning contestant would secure a spot in the finale.

Vikas Gupta turned the task around. When Shehnaz's brother and his connection Shebaaz placed his stack of notes on the ground, Vikas asked for counting and left everyone shocked after he grabbed it and put it in their tijori. All the contestants, who were reasonably upset with Vikas, blamed him of using unfair means during the task. Sidharth agreed with his fellow contestants and he asked Bigg Boss to eliminate him from the task, if his connection Vikas was unfair during the task.

In another segment of the show, Himanshi Khurana disclosed the actual reason behind her and Shehnaz Gill's past rivalry. Himanshi blamed their makeup artist. Himanshi revealed that their make-up artist pitted the two against each other.

Earlier in the day, Bigg Boss announced a task, as a part of which all the contestants had to recreate some of the most famous dialogues and scenes from this season. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai recreated Madhurima Tuli and Vishal's infamous "Behenji kaise bola" dialogue. They even showcased the duo's fight when Madhurima had hit Vishal with a pan. Rashami enacted Madhurima's part and Sidharth acted like Vishal.

