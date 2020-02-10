Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 10, 2020: Salman Khan Welcomes Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendre Kumar And Neena Gupta

Bigg Boss 13 Update: A still from the show.

With only a week left for Bigg Boss 13's grand finale, every episode is becoming more and more interesting. The last Somvaar Ka Vaar episode of the reality show was special for many reasons. To begin with, host Salman Khan interacted with the contestants, who expressed that they are feeling immense pressure, nervousness and anticipation. From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star cast to singer Adnan Sami and news anchor Rajat Sharma, several prominent personalities added stardust to the show on Monday. Everyone got emotional when Salman Khan announced that two candidates will get eliminated this week but he later comforted them saying no one will leave the house tonight.

Salman Khan began the Somvar Ka Vaar with a bang. As he introduced the 'Paap ki potli' task, the contestants started highlighting all the 'paaps' they have committed during this season. While Sidharth filled Rashami's potli for continuously pointing a finger at his character, Shehnaaz picked on Sidharth for not giving her enough attention. After the task concluded, Rashami was given the tag - 'Paapi Of The Season.'

Soon after the task, Salman Khan welcomed Ayushmann Khurrana and his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-stars Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar on stage. He had a lot of fun with the actors. After requesting Ayushmann to sing a song for him, Salman continued the ritual of playing games with his guests. This time, he became a 'golgappa wala' for Neena Gupta while Ayushmann and Jitendra picked the roles of his delivery boys. Their hilarious acting left everyone in splits.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

Later, Salman Khan welcomed singer Adnan Sami on the show. He has worked with the singer in films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Lucky: No Time For Love. After Adnan Sami, Rajat Sharma appeared on the stage. The most exciting part started when Rajat Sharma began the drill with Salman Khan. He put forward some interesting allegations against the actor - ranging from announcing his exit from the show every year to playing spoil sport in the housemates' love stories.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

The final contestants inside the Bigg Boss house are Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chabbra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. The grand finale will take place on February 15.

