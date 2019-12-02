Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 2, 2019: Arhaan Khan Confesses His Love For Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 Day 65 Update: A still from the house.

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 started with Asim, Himanshi, Shefali, Vishal and Rashami planning to steal luxury food items in case they don't get ration the next day. They came up with a plan to carry out the rationing like the other days. Meanwhile, the next day, Sidharth got upset when the housemates asked him to manage the ration as they haven't got any for the week. He told them it is not his duty to collect ration. In another part of the house, Shehnaaz and Asim got into a fight when she asked him to help Hindustani Bhau with kitchen duties. She later raised questions about Asim helping Himanshi but refusing to contribute to kitchen duties with Bhau.

Inside the house, Sidharth asked Shefali to complete her duties rather than helping Aarti to set mattresses. However, she refused to follow his orders citing that she has done her part of duties. Bigg Boss surprised the contestants by introducing a new task - Nazarandaz. According to the task, three guests will enter the Bigg Boss house but the housemates have to ignore them to get points. Out of the three, the one who will be able to get more attention from the housemates, will get immunity from the next nominations.

The guests were none other than Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan. Before they entered the house, Bigg Boss informed them about the rules and told them that after the task, they will join the housemates as contestants in the house.

As the task started, Arhaan entered the house and tried to get Rashami's attention. However, like the rest of the housemates, she did her best to ignore him. Next was Madhurima, who performed better than Arhaan and managed to get more score in the task. However, when Shefali Bagga's chance came, she raised the performance bar. How, you ask? When she entered the house, Shehnaaz and Paras couldn't control themselves and hugged her.

After the task, the trio entered the house as wild card contestants. While Vishal accepted that he still loves Madhurima, Arhaan confessed his love for Rashami in front of everybody. Rashami hugged him and said, 'Stay like this forever." Later in the house, Madhurima confronted Vishal and told him that he is only popular because she dated him. With the new wild card entries, the environment inside the Bigg Boss house has changed a lot.

