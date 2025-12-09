During <i>Dhurandhar</i> Viral Song Shoot In Ladakh, Akshaye Khanna's 'Oxygen Level Dropped', Reveals Choreographer

No doubt, Akshaye Khanna is the man of the moment. His stellar performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has caught everyone's attention. His moves in the FA9LA track have been going viral on social media since the film's release on December 5.

Akshaye plays the role of Rehman Dakait in the film, joining an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan, among others. Akshaye's entry song, FA9LA, was created by Bahraini hip-hop star Flipperachi.

The song was choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. In an interview with a media portal, he shared some details.

He told Mid-Day, "The song is a celebration of Akshaye's character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene's mood and the dancers' performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed."

He added, "It was the first shot we took that day, and it was perfect. Then we did a close-up, and we were done. Akshaye knows exactly what he has to do in a scene and plays with it."

The choreographer revealed that Khanna experienced high-altitude sickness during the shoot in Ladakh.

He said, "Akshaye would carry a small oxygen cylinder with him. When we were shooting this song, his oxygen level had dropped. So, after every shot, he would put the oxygen mask on. He did the sequence unflinchingly, and then went home."

Vijay was also a part of Akshaye's Chhaava, where Akshaye played Aurangzeb. Recalling the time, he said, "Akshaye didn't have any dancing to do in Chhaava. When he is on set, there is not much interaction outside of work. He is completely immersed in his character, thinking and trying to see what more he can do to enhance his scene."

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film earned approximately Rs 126 crore in four days.