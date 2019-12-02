Bigg Boss 13 Preview December 2, 2019: Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan And Shefali Bagga Will Re-Enter The House

A still from the show.

The tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 is going to be an interesting one. Why, you ask? Well, the latest wild card entries will take over the house and will leave the housemates surprised. In case you are wondering, former contestants Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan will re-enter the house along with Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. Sounds interesting now, right? The trio will enter the Bigg Boss house for the nominations task but more on this later. As the episode will start, Vishal and Rashami will attempt to steal the luxury budget and it will lead to a series of fights inside the house.

Over getting insufficient ration, Vishal and Asim's group will plan to boycott Sidharth's captaincy. Usually they get their ration for the week post Weekend Ka Vaar but after the winning team refuse to return the their luxury budget items, other contestants suffer in the house. For those who don't know, Bigg Boss earlier mentioned the housemates would suffer if the winning team doesn't return their luxury budget items.

Later in the day, Arhaan, Shefali and Madhurima will re-enter the house at different intervals for the 'Nazarandaz' task.The three entrants have to seek maximum reactions from the housemates and if they will succeed, they will get immunity from the next nominations. The contestants will make plans and will ignore the new members. However, Shehnaaz and Paras won't be able to control themselves and will hug Shefali Bagga. After the task, Bigg Boss will call the wild card entrants into the secret room.

The housemates will get shocked when the trio will enter the house with their suitcases, implying that they will live in the Bigg Boss house. While Rashami and Shehnaaz will rejoice Arhaan and Shefali's entry, Vishal will get upset over Madhurima's entry. He will continue to ignore her until she will confront him and talk to him about their differences. She told him that he is only known in the media because of them being together.

