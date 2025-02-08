Salman Khan On Growing Up With Sohail And Arbaaz Khan: "We Have Had A Fair Share Of Fights"

Salman Khan has always shared a strong bond with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The superstar never shies away from talking about his brothers. Recently, Salman appeared on his nephew Arhaan Khan's podcast Dumb Biryani, where he got candid about growing up with Arbaaz and Sohail.

Salman Khan shared that the trio had their fair share of fights growing up. The actor said that he and Sohail would sort things out the next day, while Arbaaz took the longest time to get over a fight.

It all started when Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, asked Salman Khan about his experience growing up with Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. To this, Salman replied, “Arbaaz, me and Sohail – we have all grown up together. Sohail is 50-something. I am 58. Your father (Arbaaz Khan) is 57. Growing up we have had a fair share of fights. But the thing was that we (Salman and Sohail) would sort it out the next day. Your father takes the longest time.”

About a week ago, Salman Khan dropped a teaser of Arhaan Khan's podcast. In the clip, the actor is seen giving Arhaan advice on the importance of family.

Salman Khan said, "You just need to be there for friends, family. The effort that you have to keep on, keep on, keep on putting in."

The actor added, "If I give you advice – the advice I give to myself – you will hate me because I speak to myself rather harshly."

“I spoke to the boys a year ago, I'm not sure if they even remember all the advice. My first ever podcast appearance Dumb Biryani comes out soon,” wrote Salman Khan, while posting the clip on Instagram.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. The film marks his first-ever on-screen collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. Sikandar will be released in theatres on Eid 2025.