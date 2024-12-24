Shura Khan's Wish For Her "Safe Haven" Arbaaz Khan On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan. The couple are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today (December 24). Arbaaz and Shura celebrated their one year of togetherness in the most special way.

Shura Khan has shared a set of happy pictures on Instagram to mark the day. From fishing together to goofing around, the album screams goals from a mile and a half away.

Along with the album, Shura Khan has also written a note for her “love” Arbaaz. It read, “Happy Anniversary Arbaazzz. My love, every day with you feels like a blessing. You are my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I am so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special. You make my world brighter, and my heart fuller. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you. Alhamdulillah blessed with the best.”

Arbaaz Khan also had the sweetest wish in mind for his ladylove. He has picked some pictures from their wedding album to celebrate their love.

The note attached to it read, “ bring to our life. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage and it feels like I have known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love, support and care. Truly blessed.”

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan announced their marriage last year through a joint Instagram post. “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day,” read the caption.

Arbaaz Khan met Shura Khan on the sets of Patna Shuklla. Shura is a makeup artist by profession.