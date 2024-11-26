Arbaaz Khan And Shura's New Loved-Up Pics. Fans Say, "<i>Mashallah</i>"

Arbaaz Khan and Shura will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month. Ahead of it, the couple shared a new set of loved-up pictures on their respective Instagram handles. In the pictures, Arbaaz wears a white kurta while Shura chooses a peach-coloured saree. They can be seen posing for the cameras adorably. Sharing the pictures, Shura wrote, "Just being us." The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Rab ne bana di jodi (God has made this match)." A large number of fans wished the couple good luck and wrote, "Mashallah." Take a look:

Earlier, Arbaaz Khan opened up about how he met Shura in an interview with ETimes. Arbazz Khan met Shura on the sets of Patna Shuklla, a film he has produced. Ahead of the film's release on an OTT platform, Arbaaz said, "The film turned out to be special for more reasons than one... It was always a special film even before I got to know that someone like Shura even existed, as I met her only on the sets for the first time, before that I had never heard about her or met her." Raveena Tandon headlined the film and Shura worked as the actor's make-up artist for years.

Making it official, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan wrote on Instagram last year, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day." Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.