"Shah Rukh And Salman Sniggered At Me, Shut The Door On My Face": Mamta Kulkarni Recalls <i>Karan Arjun</i> Shoot

Mamta Kulkarni, one of the lead heroines of the 90s, is all over the news, courtesy her new way of life. The actress, who renounced worldly way of life to embrace spirituality, recently talked about her career, films and the anecdotes associated with them during a conversation with India TV.

Mamta Kulkarni played a lead role in Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Karan Arjun. The actress recently revealed the Khans "sniggered" at her and "closed the door on her face" during the shoot.

When Rajat Sharma asked her on Aap Ki Adalat if she yelled at Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during the shoot, she denied the claim and said, "No, I didn't yell at them." She then asked, "Shah Rukh told you this?"

"I am telling you what actually happened that day," said Mamta Kulkarni.

"Actually Chinni Prakash was the choreographer of Karan Arjun. Both Shah Rukh and Salman had gone for the shoot and I was sitting alone. After almost an hour and half, Chinni Prakash's assistant knocked at my door. I said, 'What happened?' He said, 'Masterji is calling you," recalled the actress.

She added, "Then I went up. There were stairs, when I was climbing up, both Salman and Shah Rukh passed by me and they sniggered. I was quiet. It was about 8 in the evening, and I went to the masterji. He told me, 'This particular step, you will do it alone.' I was like, 'What are you saying?'"

The actor reminisced that she was the first actor to shoot the dance sequence the following day.

"The next morning, the first shot was mine. My very first shot was approved. And I saw both Shah Rukh and Salman watching me from behind a bush. And they are laughing again. The next shot was theirs.

"They had to do a step on their knees in between 5,000 people. They took so many retakes. The director eventually shouted pack up. We all ran to our rooms. I knew last evening they played with me. I didn't want to give them the opportunity to make the choreographer assign all the steps to me. So when they ran up, so did I. As soon as I came, Salman stopped me and shut the door on my face. This was it," narrated Mamta Kulkarni.

Karan Arjun (1995) was a major box office success. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan. Shah Rukh, Salman, Kajol, Raakhee played the lead roles with Mamta Kulkarni in the film.

Mamta Kulkarni received the title of Mahamandaleshwar by the Kinnar Akhara during Maha Kumbh 2025. However, within seven days of her appointment, she was removed from the position following protests from several Hindu religious organisations.