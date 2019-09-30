Bigg Boss 13: Why 'Pampered Boy' Siddharth Shukla Never Thought He'd Be On The Show

Siddharth Shukla will meet his co-stars in the house (courtesy sidharth__shukla )

Highlights "I have been a pampered boy, the youngest in my family," said Siddharth "This is going to be quite a challenge for me," he added "To do everything on my own," Siddharth also said

Actor Siddharth Shukla, who stepped into the Bigg Boss 13 house as a contestant, is well versed with reality TV shows. He participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and survived till almost the show's end. Siddharth Shukla is also the winner of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Ahead of his entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house, speaking to news agency IANS, the contestant revealed "It's a challenge, one I had never thought I would take." The Balika Vadhu actor explained why he thought so: "I have been a pampered boy, the youngest in the family with two elder sisters. I have always had someone around me, usually my mom, to take care of everything for me. This is going to be quite a challenge for me, to do everything on my own."

Now that he has signed up for Bigg Boss 13, winning every task will be his only prerogative in the house: "I think I would take part in a lot of tasks, in fact in every task and would want to win because I usually play to win and I really wish it gets the best out of me rather than the other way around," Siddharth told IANS.

When asked about his survival strategy in the house, Siddharth Shukla said: "It's a game, you can't predict. The best is to be yourself! And I am planning on giving it my best, fingers crossed."

Siddharth Shukla, who joined Bigg Boss 13 with 13 other contestants, added: "It's great that the show has gone back to its original format which is having only celebrities this season. Many of us may have worked with each other and I am looking forward to meeting everyone inside the house. Good or bad, time will tell."

Bigg Boss 13 took off with a blockbuster premiere on Sunday with names such as Koena Mitra, Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Abu Malik, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Sidhharth Dey.

(With IANS inputs)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.