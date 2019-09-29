Bigg Boss 13 Premiere: Salman Khan Is Here With Big Surprises

Highlights
- Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 13
- The show will air on Colors TV
- The grand premiere aired on Sunday evening
The wait is finally over! Popular reality show Bigg Boss returned to the small screen with a bang on Sunday night. The grand premiere turned out to be fun and with a host like Salman Khan, this hardly comes as a surprise. Salman made a grand entry on the show to upbeat track Slow Motion Mai. He added that for the first time in the history of the show, everything will happen in "express mode" i.e. fast motion. He informed the viewers that the "First finale" will take place in a month. After a little chit-chat, host Salman Khan introduced the first contestant Siddharth Shukla and the actor made his entry dancing to track Kisi Ke Hath Na Aega Ye Ladka. Writer Siddharth Dey and Paras Chhabbra were the other two celebrities to follow him.
Kisike haath na aayega yeh ladka! @Sidd003 setting the #BiggBoss13 stage on @vivo_india@BeingSalmanKhan— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Yeh hai #ParasChhabra, karne aaye hai #BiggBoss ka game win!— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Dikhega inka har roop only on #BiggBoss13. @BeingSalmanKhan@Vivo_Indiapic.twitter.com/BecBLpl40A
Music composer Abu Malik, who has worked with Salman Khan in his several films, was also welcomed on the show.
Music, Madness aur dher saara Manoranjan layenge #AbuMalik#BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein! @BeingSalmanKhan@Vivo_India#BB13pic.twitter.com/ZOKYFYh8gB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
This time, it was different as the male contestants were asked to wait in the display room before entering the Bigg Boss house. Taking the show ahead, Salman Khan introduced the fifth contestant Asim Riaz, a model from Jammu and Kashmir.
Apni cute smile aur hot physique ke saath #AsimRiaz aaya hai #BiggBoss13 mein dikhane apna charisma! @BeingSalmanKhan@Vivo_India#BB13pic.twitter.com/xqvCTYgLXK— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Television actress Mahira Sharma was the fifth contestant, who was welcomed by Salman Khan. Mahira made her entry dancing to Kareena Kapoor's popular track Tareefan. Salman later introduced the new concept of BFF (Bed Friend Forever) to her and asked her to choose her BFF band. When Salman asked Mahira with whom she wants to go on a date, she pointed towards Siddharth Shukla and said: "Ye gentleman lagte hai." Mahira Sharma will take care of the 'bathroom duties' in the Bigg Boss house and she picked Asim Riaz as her partner to perform the duties. Mahira was the first contestant to enter the house.
Kya hoga jab yeh BFF band milaayega contestants ko apne Bed Friend Forever se?#MahiraSharma@BeingSalmanKhan@Vivo_India#BiggBoss13#BB13pic.twitter.com/M0TH07gsjP— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Bigg Boss 13 will be aired on the weekdays at 10:30 pm on Colors TV. If the show follows the trend of last year, then the timing for Weekend Ka Vaar episodes over the weekend is 9 pm.
(Bigg Boss premiere is currently underway. This story will be updated as and when the contestants are announced)
