Bigg Boss 13 Premiere: Salman Khan Is Here With Big Surprises

The wait is finally over! Popular reality show Bigg Boss returned to the small screen with a bang on Sunday night. The grand premiere turned out to be fun and with a host like Salman Khan, this hardly comes as a surprise. Salman made a grand entry on the show to upbeat track Slow Motion Mai. He added that for the first time in the history of the show, everything will happen in "express mode" i.e. fast motion. He informed the viewers that the "First finale" will take place in a month. After a little chit-chat, host Salman Khan introduced the first contestant Siddharth Shukla and the actor made his entry dancing to track Kisi Ke Hath Na Aega Ye Ladka. Writer Siddharth Dey and Paras Chhabbra were the other two celebrities to follow him.

Music composer Abu Malik, who has worked with Salman Khan in his several films, was also welcomed on the show.

This time, it was different as the male contestants were asked to wait in the display room before entering the Bigg Boss house. Taking the show ahead, Salman Khan introduced the fifth contestant Asim Riaz, a model from Jammu and Kashmir.

Television actress Mahira Sharma was the fifth contestant, who was welcomed by Salman Khan. Mahira made her entry dancing to Kareena Kapoor's popular track Tareefan. Salman later introduced the new concept of BFF (Bed Friend Forever) to her and asked her to choose her BFF band. When Salman asked Mahira with whom she wants to go on a date, she pointed towards Siddharth Shukla and said: "Ye gentleman lagte hai." Mahira Sharma will take care of the 'bathroom duties' in the Bigg Boss house and she picked Asim Riaz as her partner to perform the duties. Mahira was the first contestant to enter the house.

Bigg Boss 13 will be aired on the weekdays at 10:30 pm on Colors TV. If the show follows the trend of last year, then the timing for Weekend Ka Vaar episodes over the weekend is 9 pm.

